TORONTO -- A class-action lawsuit is filed in B.C., world leaders gather to discuss climate change, and dairy prices may hit historical highs. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Grim milestone: The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

2. COP26 summit: As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the United Nations climate change conference, Canadian climate groups say more policies must be put in place to curb the use of coal and pivot to renewable energy.

3. Vaccine mandate: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole should show leadership on mandatory vaccinations and show any of his unvaccinated MPs the door, says former prime minister and Conservative leader Brian Mulroney.

4. 'Birth alerts': A new class-action lawsuit has been filed in B.C., with another soon expected in Ontario, seeking justice for a disturbing practice that has split up hundreds of parents and newborn infants, with Indigenous and racialized families disproportionately affected.

5. 'A historical high': The Canadian Dairy Commission has recommended a significant increase in the price of farm gate milk starting early next year, which is expected to raise the cost of milk used to make dairy products for the retail and restaurant sectors.

One more thing...

Supply chain: Because of supply chain woes, retailers are warning Christmas shoppers to buy earlier than usual or they'll face empty shelves for popular items this holiday season.