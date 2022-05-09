Russian President Vladimir Putin marks Victory Day in Moscow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a surprise visit to Ukraine, and gas prices could rise across Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Putin marks Victory Day: Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to justify the attack against Ukraine in his Victory Day speech as Russian forces press their assault on the country.

2. Trudeau in Ukraine: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a surprise trip to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion and meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

3. Gas prices: A leading energy expert says gas prices could go up five cents across Canada this week and possibly again next week if Russia intensifies its assault on Ukraine.

4. Tragedy in Alberta: RCMP in Brooke, Alta., are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her 8-month-old daughter were found inside a home.

5. Mother's Day reunion: A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother's Day present she could imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in 80 years.

One more thing…

Effects of long COVID: A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.