Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social