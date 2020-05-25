TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 85,000 total cases of COVID-19, with Ontario in particular experiencing a spike in new cases. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Large crowds: An infectious disease specialist says scenes of people overcrowding a Toronto park on Saturday was an “expression of disrespect” to health-care workers and could spark a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

2. Homecoming ceremony: A procession honouring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team member killed in a crash in Kamloops, B.C. took place Sunday evening, when the remains of Capt. Jennifer Casey arrived in her hometown of Halifax.

3. Mine outbreak: Operations have been halted at the world's deepest operational mine after more than one-quarter of COVID-19 tests given to workers there produced positive results.

4. Fostering in lockdown: From foster parents watching already-vulnerable children struggle with isolation to birth parents unable to see their children, advocates say every part of the foster family has to deal with the challenges of the pandemic.

5. Friendly skies: While airlines, hotels and cruise ships are eager to open their doors, experts say convincing Canadians to travel again will be a tough sell.

One more thing…

Walk the walk: A 99-year-old Ontario veteran of the Second World War is vowing to walk 100 kilometres by his 100th birthday to raise money for medical research to help stop COVID-19.