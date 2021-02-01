TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 847,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 110,000 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. COVID-19 deaths: Canada has now recorded more than 20,000 deaths connected to COVID-19, marking another grim milestone in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

2. Travel restrictions: New restrictions requiring international travellers to quarantine in hotel rooms at their own expense if arriving or returning to the country are expected to come into effect "quickly," according to a spokesperson from the Transport Minister.

3. New GG: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not nominate the next governor general on his own because doing so during a minority government could pose a potential conflict of interest.

4. Experimental treatment: COVID-19 has cut access to specific medical treatments for those who struggle from severe depression, such as electroconvulsive therapy, but scientists are looking into a new accelerated treatment that might be easier and safer to deliver.

5. Lowering unemployment: An innovative, life-changing job training program is making change for Canadians with autism who are facing some of the highest levels of unemployment in the country.

One more thing…

Special guests: Around 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers have been extended free tickets to go to the Super Bowl this year, in a move that is aimed at thanking healthcare heroes, and one lucky recipient says she and her coworkers are "so pumped."