Canada is approaching 117,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,300 cases considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. WHO warning: The World Health Organization says the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be "lengthy" and warns against "response fatigue" after its emergency committee met this weekend to evaluate the crisis so far.

2. Border problems: Approximately 20 per cent of Canadians say they or their families have experienced some form of hardship due to the closure of the Canada-U.S. land border, according to a new Nanos survey.

3. Transit transmission: Physical distancing is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on public transit, according to a first-of-its-kind study examining data from China's busiest train.

4. Restless nights: Doctors from around the world say they’re seeing an influx in patients with disrupted sleep patterns linked to financial anxiety, fears of the virus or a lack of daily routine.

5. Weather woes: With a heat wave striking the east and west edges of the country and tornado warnings in Ontario and Quebec, it’s been an interesting long weekend for weather.

One more thing…

Goose chase: A Long Island, N.Y. man has saved a Canada goose after finding the bird with an explosive device taped to its chest.