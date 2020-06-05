TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 94,000 total cases, with more than 7,600 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Explosive growth': Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has issued a clear warning that Canada could see “explosive growth” in new cases if reopening is not done with caution.

2. Senior aid: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors to offset additional costs from COVID-19 will be delivered the week of July 6.

3. Trudeau pause criticized: Civil rights activist Al Sharpton appeared to criticize Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for pausing at length earlier this week, when he was asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of anti-racism protests.

4. Police on camera: A Black Edmonton man whom video shows had a police officer's shin to his neck during an arrest is sharing his story after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

5. Data on race: George Floyd's killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis and the ensuing wave of global protests have prompted many Canadians to take a deeper look at systemic racism, and national data reveals the racial divide in this country.

One more thing…

Staying in: Experts say introverts are having an easier time than extroverts adjusting to working from home amid the pandemic.