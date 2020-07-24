TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 112,600 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,200 cases still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. PCO review: The Privy Council Office has initiated a "thorough, independent and impartial review" into harassment allegations within the office of Governor General Julie Payette.

2. Ministers back Morneau: Several of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s cabinet colleagues say they still have confidence in him and support his continuing as a minister, despite opposition calls for his resignation over what they say is a conflict of interest with WE Charity.

3. Flights with COVID-19: Thirty flights have landed at Canadian airports with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 onboard in the last two weeks, but passengers on those planes may not have been informed of their exposure risk.

4. Decriminalization of possession: As parts of Canada report record numbers of overdose deaths, calls grow for the federal government to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.

5. Niagara Falls crowds: The City of Niagara Falls in Ontario is introducing a new plan to ensure visitors adhere to public health guidelines after video emerged showing the popular tourist destination teeming with crowds in apparent disregard for physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One more thing…

Swift move: Taylor Swift dropped a surprise album at midnight, one written and recorded entirely in isolation.