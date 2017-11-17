

The Associated Press





SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents of the town of Okanogan, Washington, got quite an air show courtesy of the U.S. Navy.

Officials for Naval Air Station Whidbey Island say one of their planes created sky writings in the shape of male genitals in the skies over the rural community on Thursday.

Many residents spotted the contrails in the clear blue skies above the central Washington town.

KREM-TV of Spokane, Washington, says officials for Whidbey Island issued a statement saying: "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable."

The Federal Aviation Administration says it doesn't plan to take any action because the act did not pose a safety risk and the agency cannot police morality.