UN's Ban Ki-moon to push Times Square 2017 countdown button
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrives for his final press conference, Friday Dec. 16, 2016, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 9:46AM EST
NEW YORK -- United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will perform one last ceremonial duty before ending his 10-year leadership of the world body.
Organizers of the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration announced Monday that Ban will push the Waterford crystal button to begin the official 60-second countdown to 2017.
The South Korean statesman was elected as the eighth secretary-general by the United Nations General Assembly in October 2006. Dec. 31 will be his last day in office. Antonio Guterres, of Portugal, will take over on Jan. 1.
Times Square Alliance head Tim Tompkins praised Ban's legacy of "bringing people and nations together, supporting refugee relief efforts and opposing war."
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch the ball drop at midnight Saturday in Times Square.
More Stories from World
- Typhoon kills 6 during Christmas in Philippines
- 4 Indian men arrested after U.S. tourist accused them of rape
- Pearl Harbor visit: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Hawaii
- Mexican airline grounds Russian-made jets for safety inspection, flights cancelled
- Colombia probe finds jetliner ran out of fuel before crash