

Peter Orsi, The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane season roared on as Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast on Saturday, Tropical Storm Norma neared Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula, and Tropical Storm Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to strengthen into a hurricane, taking aim at some already-battered Caribbean islands.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Otis in the Pacific. Neither threatened land.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula due to Norma, which weakened into a tropical storm on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Norma was 300 kilometres south of Cabo San Lucas and moving north at 7 km/h late Saturday night, with forecasters saying it could approach waters southwest of the peninsula late Sunday or early Monday.

The peninsular region that's home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo was hit about two weeks ago by Tropical Storm Lidia, which flooded streets and homes and killed at least four people.

The Baja California Sur government readied storm shelters and cancelled classes for Monday as well as a planned military parade in the state capital, La Paz, amid Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose was moving slowly but far from land but generating powerful swells that were affecting coastal areas in Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the U.S. southeast.

The centre added that tropical storm watches were possible for the U.S. East Coast later in the day and advised people from North Carolina to New England to monitor Jose's progress.

Life Threatening rip-currents are expected along the East Coast of the United States.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h. It was located about 750 kilometres south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was heading north at 11 km/h.

The hurricane centre said Tropical Storm Maria formed and is expected to strengthen, prompting hurricane watches for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat - some of which were devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The hurricane centre said Maria is about 880 kilometres east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and was heading west at 26 km/h. It should approach the Leeward Islands on Monday.

The death toll from Irma in the Caribbean was 38.