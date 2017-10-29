

The Associated Press





MIAMI -- Rain from Tropical Storm Philippe has eased up in Florida but continues to batter the northwestern Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory that the storm's centre was located about 55 miles (90 kilometres) north of Freeport, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

Philippe is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of additional rain accumulations over the northern Bahamas and eastern Cuba. The rainfall could cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in mountainous areas of Cuba.

Tropical storm watches and warnings were discontinued for Florida on Sunday. The National Weather Service says showers were to end Sunday morning as a cold front moves through South Florida.