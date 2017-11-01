Suspect in Japan serial killings questioned by prosecutors
Police inspect the apartment where dismembered bodies were found in coolers in Zama city, southwest of Tokyo on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Shin Kigeuchi / Kyodo News)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 12:41AM EDT
TOKYO - A Japanese man who confessed to killing and dismembering the nine bodies police found in his apartment has been sent to prosecutors for further investigation.
Police say 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi is being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors Wednesday, a procedure before formal indictment.
Police arrested him Tuesday after finding nine dismembered bodies - eight of them female and one male - in cold-storage cases, covered with cat litter and hidden in his apartment in Zama, a city southwest of the capital. Shiraishi confessed to police that he tried to hide the evidence.
Police found the bodies while searching for a 23-year-old woman who had disappeared after exchanging Twitter messages with him. They are working to identify the victims, saying she might be among them.