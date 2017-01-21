Signs from Women's Marches across globe send bold messages to Trump
People carry signs as they march in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh ias they participate in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017
On Donald Trump’s first day as president, people from around the world marched in solidarity for women’s rights.
Many took to twitter to support the cause or explain why they were marching. Additionally, a large number of them shared some of the best signs they saw or brought to the protests. Here are some of them.
Best pic.twitter.com/ybh6Fbsjmj— Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) January 21, 2017
Another favorite #WomensMarch #womensmarchonwashington sign pic.twitter.com/B0SROMS5px— K. Locke (@Bibliogato) January 21, 2017
Our future �� #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/puyV1UrVQc— Kait �� (@itzzkait) January 21, 2017
make human race great again #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/65lMEJZQGW— alinne (@lRONMARVEL) January 21, 2017
Best. Sign. Ever. #WomensMarch #womensmarchnyc #sobadevenintrovertsarehere pic.twitter.com/TmJydvooqu— Susan Kaufman (@skaufman4050) January 21, 2017
We shall overcomb. @WomensMarchTO pic.twitter.com/QHaFbuMA6j— Nikki Gershbain (@NikkiGershbain) January 21, 2017
Another favorite sign. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Z3CcSjqX5I— Sarah Lyons (@SarahSGLyons) January 21, 2017
My favourite sign so far. #WomensMarch #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/0KGhO5irQN— Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) January 21, 2017
Suffragettes are out. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/UUXRykcc05— Sally Nicholls (@Sally_Nicholls) January 21, 2017