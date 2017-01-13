Norway's crown princess to media: leave my oldest son alone
Back row from left, Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Prince Haakon, front row from left, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus, Queen Sonja and King Harald pose during a Christmas photo session at Skaugum, the the residence of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway, in Asker, Norway, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015. (Lise Aaserud/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
OSLO -- Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit is asking Norwegian media to leave her oldest son alone.
Mette-Marit says Marius Borg Hoiby, her son from a previous relationship who has no royal title or official duties, has in recent years "been exposed to pressure" from some media "that I don't feel is worthy of them."
He "is not a public person," she added.
Norway's future queen made headlines in 2001 when she married Crown Prince Haakon, because she was a single mother who had lived a freewheeling life with a companion with drug offence conviction.
The royal website posted the open letter a day before Borg Hoiby' 20th birthday Friday. He lives with the popular royal couple and their two children, and now plans to travel abroad like many young Norwegians.