Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead, 'concealed' in family's restaurant
Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Source: Jackson Township Police / Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:26AM EST
NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Police have charged the parents of a missing 5-year-old Ohio girl after the child's body was found in the family's restaurant.
Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday.
Zhao's mother, Mingming Chen, has been charged with murder. Liang Zhao, the girl's father, was charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.
The couple initially reported that Zhao went missing after taking a nap at the back of the restaurant on Monday evening.
But police say Chen struck the child several times with her fist on Monday morning and the injuries she sustained resulted in her death.
Court records don't list attorney information for Chen and Zhao.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Trump to face questions on Russia hacking, business ties
- Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead, 'concealed' in family's restaurant
- Tillerson gets confirmation hearing as Trump's secretary of state pick
- 12-year-old locked in bathroom for at least a year, siblings say
- Families: Forgiving church shooter doesn't mean sparing life