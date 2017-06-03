After police shut down London Bridge, leading to subway closures and rerouted buses, locals turned to Twitter to offer strangers free food, shelter and cups of tea.

Lydia Hamilton was among those reaching out to strangers on social media amid the chaos on Saturday night. Prime Minister Theresa May has called the incident a “potential act of terror.”

“I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe DM me,” she Tweeted.

Hamilton told CTV News Channel around midnight local time that she had already received a few messages from people who said they might need a place to stay.

“People think of London as a bit cold,” she said. “We’re not. We want to be able to support anyone who is visiting or any locals that need anything.”