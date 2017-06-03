

CTVNews.ca Staff





After police shut down London Bridge, leading to subway closures and rerouted buses, locals turned to Twitter to offer strangers free food, shelter and cups of tea.

Lydia Hamilton was among those reaching out to strangers on social media amid the chaos on Saturday night. Prime Minister Theresa May has called the incident a “potential act of terror.”

“I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe DM me,” she Tweeted.

I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe DM me. #LondonBridge — Lydia Hamilton (@lydia_rose) June 3, 2017

Hamilton told CTV News Channel around midnight local time that she had already received a few messages from people who said they might need a place to stay.

“People think of London as a bit cold,” she said. “We’re not. We want to be able to support anyone who is visiting or any locals that need anything.”

Anyone stuck in Vauxhall area needing a phone charger, tea, shelter, whatever message me ❤️ — Bea Kerlin (@BeaKerlin) June 3, 2017

20 mins from London Bridge with two free beds tonight, food and drink. Anyone in need DM me. #LondonBridge #StrongerTogether — Jonny Holden (@holden_jonny) June 3, 2017

10 mins from #vauxhall, DM me if you need tea, wifi, or just somewhere to wait it out. #londonbridge — Katy Reynard (@KatyReynard) June 3, 2017

Anyone stuck and needs a place to crash and /or tea pm me. I live 10 minutes form Brixton and can do pick ups #Vauxhall #LondonBridge — Marian Moylan (@MarianMoylan) June 3, 2017

If anyone at #Londonbridge needs help. Please message me. I am only 10 mins away. — Muzna Sufi (@MuznaSufi) June 3, 2017

If you need a place to stay tonight please contact me, I'm near Vauxhall and London Bridge #vauxhall #londonbridge — yuan chen (@holamrchen) June 3, 2017

I'm not too far from #LondonBridge, I can help with shelter, food, water if you're stranded. Take care of each other — Alka (@alks_k) June 3, 2017