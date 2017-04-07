Eyewitnesses rushed to social media to document the horrific moments after a hijacked beer truck plowed into a department store in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Friday.

The crash on the busy downtown Drottninggatan Street left at least two people dead, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven who has since called the incident “an act of terror.”

Moments after the crash, people had shared videos on social media, showing people running from the area around the Ahlens department store.

Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm.

As the commotion continued, videos posted on Twitter appeared to show police officers and authorities securing the scene.

Eyewitnesses also captured the striking images of heavy smoke coming from the area where the truck crashed into the department store.

Watching the events unfold after a truck drove into Åhléns on Drottninggatan.

People in nearby buildings took videos of emergency crews spraying what looked like foam on the truck that had plowed into the department store.

Drottninggatan just nu. #terrorattack #stockholm #2017

Swedish beer maker Spendrups confirmed on Friday that one of its trucks had been hijacked. Some onlookers posted what appeared to be tire marks on the streets of Stockholm near where the attack occurred.

As people in downtown Stockholm ran from the horrifying scene, video shows fire crews and officials working hard to create calm in the disturbing situation.



Reports on the number of dead have yet to be confirmed, but in this video posted by an onlooker, a body appears to be lying on the ground.

As police began to secure the area, many people could be seen departing the scene.