Penny Oleksiak voted Canadian Press female athlete of the year
Canada's Penny Oleksiak celebrates winning gold at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, on Aug. 12, 2016. (Natacha Pisarenko / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 10:14AM EST
TORONTO -- Teenage swimming sensation Penny Oleksiak is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year.
The 16-year-old from Toronto won gold and silver medals and helped Canada win a pair of relay bronze at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Oleksiak dominated voting in the annual survey of editors and broadcasters across the country, taking 94 per cent of the votes.
Oleksiak finished 2016 with a flourish.
She won a freestyle bronze and helped Canada win a pair of relay gold at December's world short-course swimming championships in Windsor, Ont.
