Oilers fans help sing U.S. national anthem after microphone failure
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 9:11PM EDT
EDMONTON -- The "Star-Spangled Banner" got a unique rendition on Sunday night at Rogers Place.
Canadian country singer Brett Kissel came out to sing the U.S. national anthem decked out in an Oilers jersey and guitar prior to Game 3 of Edmonton's Western Conference semifinal game against the Anaheim Ducks. But as he went to start the anthem, the microphone wouldn't work.
Kissel attempted twice to sing the anthem before throwing his hands in the air and encouraging the crowd to sing with him.
The gesture drew praise on social media as Kissel's name began trending on Twitter.
"Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers!," Kissel tweeted.
The microphone resumed working in time for Robert Clark to perform the Canadian national anthem.
Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers!— BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel) April 30, 2017
Thank you to our amazing #Oilers fans for supporting tonight's anthems after technical issues with our audio system: https://t.co/d7k3ufYb3V pic.twitter.com/AEmO1dnUmC— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 1, 2017
An incredible moment— NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017
When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner...
...In Edmonton
�������� #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6
