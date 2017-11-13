

CTVNews.ca Staff





When the San Francisco 49ers’ Marquise Goodwin scored his first touchdown of the season and dropped to his knees in the end zone on Sunday, he had more on his mind than helping lead his team to a win.

The 26-year-old wide receiver was still overcome with the heartbreak of the loss of his infant son, who had died just hours before.

Goodwin crossed himself ahead of the touchdown then fell to his knees where he stayed for at least 15 seconds as his teammates surrounded and hugged him, eventually helping him back to his feet.

Goodwin bravely finished the game but left the locker room soon afterwards to join his family, according to a reporter with NBC Sports Bay Area.

After the game, Goodwin posted a touching photo on Instagram showing the tiny hand of an infant, and explained that his son had died overnight after being delivered prematurely.

“Unfortunately, we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am,” he wrote.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable.”

It’s not clear how early in the pregnancy the Goodwins’ baby was delivered, but when Morgan Goodwin announced in mid-September that she was pregnant, she wrote that she was in her second trimester and the baby was due in early 2018.

The 49ers were able to bring in a 31-21 victory over the New York Giants, marking their first win of the season.

Goodwin is a former track and field sprinter who represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics. Morgan Goodwin is an accomplished athlete in her own right and was a nine-time All-American hurdler and sprinter at the University of Texas, where the two met.