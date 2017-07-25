True: Snopes raises $500K through crowdfunding amid legal battle
The Snopes logo is shown in this image from the fact-checking website.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 1:18PM EDT
SAN DIEGO -- Fact-checking website Snopes.com has quickly met a $500,000 goal set for an online fundraiser amid a legal battle with an outside vendor that Snopes says is holding it hostage.
Snopes started the GoFundMe campaign Monday and reached the half-million dollar goal about 24 hours later.
Snopes says Proper Media cut it off from advertising income, will not return control of the site, is inserting its own ads on it and is withholding advertising revenue. A lawyer for Proper Media, Karl Kronenberger, tells The New York Times that Snopes founder David Mikkelson didn't properly cancel their contract and that Mikkelson retains control of the Snopes.com domain name.
Both sides have sued each other in California.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Cyber staff: Wisconsin company offers to microchip employees
- Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk clash over artificial intelligence
- Health officials warn of toxic blue-green algae in a New Brunswick lake
- Tokyo to begin seeking names for star giant panda cub
- True: Snopes raises $500K through crowdfunding amid legal battle