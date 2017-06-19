5 apps that can make the early days of parenting easier
A screenshot from WebMD Baby
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 11:33AM EDT
Newborns might not come with instruction manuals, but these days, there are plenty of apps that work almost as well.
Tech expert Avery Swartz has compiled a list of her favourite five smartphone apps that she thinks makes the early days of parenting just a little smoother:
Baby Connect – An app that acts like a logbook for your baby’s daily routines. Parents and caregivers can use separate devices to track their little one’s sleep, diaper changes, feeding schedules and more
WebMD Baby app – Great for checking whether your child’s symptoms or behaviours are worrisome or perfectly normal using information from reputable medical sources
Cloud Baby Monitor – A simple app for turning an old iPad or other Apple device into a baby monitor
Qeepsake – Qeepsake helps parents create baby journals by sending you questions by text once a day about how your little one is developing It then collects the info to be assembled into a baby book of memories and milestones.
Chatbooks – Syncs to your Instagram feed and then automatically creates photobooks every time you’ve uploaded 60 photos. It then mails the books right to your door.