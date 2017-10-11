

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump warmly greeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the White House Wednesday.

As cameras flashed outside the White House, Trump and Trudeau shook hands and hugged. Both the prime minister and Gregoire Trudeau kissed the first lady on the cheeks during the greeting.

The two couples then posed and flashed smiles for the cameras, as Trump gave reporters a thumb up and then pointed to Trudeau before retreating inside.

Trudeau's visit to Washington comes amid ongoing and at times tense NAFTA negotiations. Trump said Wednesday he'd be willing to negotiate a free trade deal directly with Canada if the NAFTA talks fail.

When Trudeau visited the Trump White House for the first time last February, a handshake moment between the two leaders inspired plenty of social media commentary and memes.