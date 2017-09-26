Trudeau to travel to Mexico, U.S. as NAFTA talks continue
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept.26, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 5:28PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Mexico and the United States next month, as NAFTA talks continue amid fears a new deal won’t be reached by the end of the year.
Trudeau is expected to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. officials during his visits.
Developing story…