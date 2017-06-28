

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national intelligence agencies and local police forces are doing “everything necessary” to keep Canadians safe when they celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary in Ottawa and across the country Saturday.

“I want to make sure that people are at ease,” Trudeau said at a press conference in Toronto on Wednesday. “Every year we step up around Canada Day to ensure that everything is done to keep Canadians safe.”

Trudeau’s comments come as a national security memo obtained by CTV News outlines a warning from ISIS that “explicitly named Canada” and the United States as possible targets after the Manchester attack in May.

The government document advises law enforcement officers “to be aware of possible suspicious incidents that may be indicative of pre-attack planning.” It also says that self-directed extremists are planning attacks on “increasingly shorter” timelines, which are “subsequently more difficult to attack.”

Sources say there are no specific or credible plots against Canada Day celebrations. The country’s terror threat remains at medium, where it has been since October 2014.

With a massive crowd of 500,000 expected to flock to Parliament Hill, heightened security measures will be on place throughout Ottawa on Saturday.

Heavily-armed police officers and security cameras will be placed throughout the event, and barricades of concrete blocks and dump trucks will create a secure border around the celebrations. Roads are being shut down days earlier than usual to prepare for the event.

The government is working closely with security officials, Trudeau said.

“We will do -- as we do every year -- everything necessary to work with our police agencies, our national security agencies to ensure that Canadians celebrating in Ottawa and indeed right across the country are as safe as they can be,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said Canadians “can have confidence” that the government is following proper safety precautions.

“We know we need to be attentive and vigilant,” Trudeau said. “But we also know that celebrating 150 years of reconciliation, of diversity, of youth, of environment and more looking forward towards the challenges and the opportunities of the next 150 years will bring us all together in communities large and small across the country.”

ISIS playing ‘mind games’

ISIS has made threats against Canada in the past, and so news of the latest threat is “all part of the mind games that they play,” said Michael Zekulin, a terrorism researcher at the University of Calgary.

“It’s just part of their larger game plan that they’re going to suggest that this is imminent,” Zekulin told CTV News Channel, adding that the terrorist group intentionally stokes fear.

Large crowds gathered for celebrations have been targeted in recent ISIS-inspired attacks: the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the Palm Sunday bombings at two churches in Egypt, the Istanbul nightclub shooting in January.

“Unfortunately we know that these large gatherings, these public places with lots of people, tend to be the more desirable targets right now. We’ve seen this repeatedly,” Zekulin said.

“These are the types of things that [ISIS terrorists] like to do. It does not, however, necessarily mean that they have the ability to actually inspire somebody to do that.”

Zekulin said he expects intelligence officials are working “below the radar” in the lead-up to Canada Day to detect any potential threats. He says Canadian officials are likely working with intelligence partners and keeping close watch on online “chatter.”

“You’re just basically crossing your T’s and dotting your I’s to make sure you’re doing all you can,” he said.