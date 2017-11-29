OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign his cabinet post.

"Bill Morneau has betrayed the trust of Canadians over and over," Scheer told reporters in the House of Commons foyer on Wednesday.

The call for Morneau to step down comes amid continuing and contentious attacks from the opposition over his personal finances.

"This is the finance minister that refused to answer simple questions about his assets and who controlled them," Scheer said.

Scheer said if Morneau won’t step down, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should remove him.

Morneau threatened to sue the Conservatives Tuesday, over their repeated allegations that he improperly sold off shares in Morneau Shepell in 2015 ahead of an income tax change that caused the stock market to drop. Morneau called the suggestion "absurd" and not based in fact. He urged them to make the allegation outside of the House of Commons, where MPs are not protected by parliamentary privilege.

The Tory leader also highlighted that he is under investigation from the ethics commissioner over whether Morneau broke federal ethics law over his sponsorship of Bill C-27, while still owning shares in Morneau Shepell. The opposition allege that it as a conflict of interest for Morneau to use an ethics loophole to continue to indirectly hold shares in the human resources company that bears his family name, while bringing forward the legislation that makes changes to private pensions, which falls under the company's purview.

"I am officially calling on Bill Morneau to resign as finance minister. It is clear that under a cloud of investigation and serious questions about his dealings going unanswered, he should not continue in his role," Scheer said.

A spokesperson for Morneau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come...