

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Liberal government's new security bill adds torture, detention and serious destruction of property that would endanger a life to the list of things Canada's spy agency cannot do when disrupting terror plots.

The legislation introduced this week retains controversial derailment powers for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, but the Liberal government says various amendments will provide safeguards and ensure public confidence.

The Conservatives gave CSIS explicit authority to derail security threats, not just collect information about them, in legislation passed two years ago.

The legislation barred the spy service from threat-disruption measures that involved obstructing justice, killing someone, committing sexual abuse or otherwise causing bodily harm.

However, many expressed concern the provisions permitted disruption activities that could violate the Constitution.

The Liberal legislation requires CSIS to seek a warrant for any threat reduction measure that would "limit" a right or freedom protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and it clarifies that a warrant can only be issued if a judge is satisfied the measure complies with the charter.