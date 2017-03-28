

CTVNews.ca Staff





Despite growing calls for her resignation, a Conservative senator who argued that Canada’s notorious residential school system had some benefits says she stands by her comments.

Sen. Lynn Beyak, a member of the Senate’s standing committee on aboriginal people, is refusing to resign. She attended a committee meeting on Tuesday, even though some members have said they now feel uncomfortable working with her on indigenous issues.

During a speech in the upper chamber earlier this month, Beyak said the government-funded residential schools, where indigenous children suffered widespread physical and sexual abuse, were not all bad. She said negative stories about the schools are overshadowing the good things they accomplished, such as raising indigenous children as Christians.

The chairwoman of the Senate committee on aboriginal people, Lillian Eva Dyck, said Tuesday she’s “stunned” that Beyak continues to stand by her comments. Beyak also said in an interview that she doesn’t need any more education on residential schools because she too has “suffered” alongside survivors.

“After her latest comments, I’m really almost at a loss for words because they don’t make a lot of sense to me,” Dyck told reporters.

Dyck said she has received emails from people who are upset that Beyak is still on the aboriginal people committee, but she doesn’t think committee members have the power to remove her.

“It’s a very odd situation,” she said. “She’s really made a fool of herself in public…it’s close to April Fools’. This is like a bad April Fools’ joke.”

She said Beyak should reconsider her place on the committee, while other critics have called on Beyak to resign from the Senate altogether.

With files from The Canadian Press