OTTAWA -- Senators are sending an amended budget bill back to MPs as they face off over whether the upper house should be making changes to the government's spending plan.

Senators voted Wednesday afternoon to send the changed bill to the House for MPs to review. The amendment removes an increase in alcohol excise taxes pegged to the rate of inflation. Economist Trevor Tombe estimates the cost of the increase at $1 to $2 a year per Canadian family.

Senate votes to not link Federal alcohol taxes to inflation. A big deal? For most families, works out to $1-2 per year. #cdnpoli #cdnecon pic.twitter.com/j8CeYZYuYz — Trevor Tombe (@trevortombe) June 21, 2017

But while the change covers a small cost, its impact on the budget -- and the House schedule -- could be much bigger. The Senate's amendment sets up the two chambers for a showdown, with MPs now having to decide whether to accept the Senate's changes or reverse them. Senators then have to decide whether to dig in their heels and fight to keep the change, or accept the will of the House.

MPs were hoping to flee the capital by the end of today, but the parliamentary calendar allows for the House to sit until Friday. An extended dispute over the budget bill, C-44, could force them to sit longer or return during the summer to deal with it.

Parliament was in a similar dilemma a year ago over the assisted dying bill. The Senate amended it and returned it to the House, which rejected the amendments and sent it back to senators. The Senate deferred to the House and voted to pass the version the MPs wanted.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shot down the idea the Senate should make changes to the budget bill.

Asked about a Senate motion to split off measures to create an infrastructure bank -- which was ultimately defeated -- Trudeau said he respects the Senate's role in deliberating legislation and making recommendations and improvements.

"It's an enhancement to our democratic institutions and to the governance of our country, but I'm also very aware, as we all are, of the important role that the House of Commons plays particularly on budgetary matters," Trudeau said Friday.

"We're looking for swift passage of the federal budget that passed through the House of Commons with all the legitimacy that the elected House of Commons has."

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer on Wednesday grouped together the Senate Liberals, who sat in the Liberal caucus until Trudeau kicked them out, and the independent senators appointed since Trudeau took office.

"Whatever is decided in the Senate is being decided by Liberal senators. The Liberals have a majority in the Senate, so it's up to the prime minister to talk to his Liberal friends in the Senate and see what they'll do," Scheer said following the weekly caucus meeting.

Currently, the Conservatives have the biggest voting bloc, with 38 senators. The independent senators group has 35 members, while there are 18 Senate Liberals and seven unaffiliated senators. Another seven seats are vacant.