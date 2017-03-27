

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Ottawa has released a more precise timeline for its rollout of legal marijuana, with government sources confirming on Monday that full legalization is planned ahead of Canada Day 2018. But the details of how the legislative and regulatory burdens, as well as the fiscal benefits, of the Liberal pot plan will impact the provinces have yet to be revealed.

We’ve compiled a list of the latest reactions from provincial leaders and other stakeholders as Canada marches toward a regulated market for recreational cannabis.

“We are aware there are a number of complex issues that have to be accommodated by the provinces once this legislation goes through, and we are still working on getting the final version of the legislation. So we will be working furiously on it,” Alberta Premier Rachel Notley told CTV Calgary.

“Today's announcement by the federal government raises more questions than it answers. While the federal government seems happy to establish the date that marijuana must be legal, it has offered nothing in the way of a pan-Canadian approach to regulation. This is a disappointing development that could lead to a patchwork approach from province to province, posing real challenges for enforcement,” Kathy Young, chief of operations and communications, Government of Saskatchewan in statement to CTV News.

“Of course Ottawa will step back and let us have all the responsibility, as is always the case,” Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette told CTV Montreal. “We will have the role of doing everything.”

“This report is good news for Canadians, and in our view provides a strong policy framework for the government to consider. Most importantly, we think it confirms that the current medical system for production is working and should form the backbone of ongoing production into the future,” Canopy Growth Corporation CEO Bruce Linton, in a statement.

“The potential to legalize it and decriminalize it and regulate it will bring in billions of dollars into the economy. Denver thought they’d make two or three hundred million the first year. They made $4 billion. The potential for Canada is large in terms of this being a contributor substance, just like alcohol and tobacco are,” Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary told CTV Toronto. “I don’t do it anymore because it gives me the munchies, and I’m trying to stay lean and mean for this Conservative leadership race.”

“You need to make sure there is education. You need to make sure that if you can arrest people using alcohol (driving), that by using drugs, we need to make sure we are strong on that too,” Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre told CTV Montreal.

“I will only tell you as I’ve told anyone who will listen, we are committed to moving ahead expeditiously but we're committed to taking the time to do it right,” Liberal MP Bill Blair, who is handling Ottawa’s marijuana file, told CTV Toronto.

“We have been waiting decades for legalization. Many activists have arrested and jailed, and even died waiting for reform. Trudeau’s own father promised reform, and so did (former Prime Minister) Chretien. The liberals have promised it before and they didn’t follow through. So I’m not going to wait for them to actually follow through this time,” pro-marijuana activist Jody Emery told CTV Power Play.

“The government wants to put in place a framework, a very rigorous structure, (for) selling marijuana. There is reason for that. When we seize marijuana right now, there are pesticides, there is mold. There is a public health issue with that,” Mario Harel of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. “We need the tools to detect impaired drivers. Right now we have about 600 drug recognizance experts throughout the country. We evaluate we need about 2,000.”