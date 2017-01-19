

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former chief elections officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley wants the federal government to hit the gas pedal on electoral reform, now that there's a road map for replacing the current first-past-the-post voting system.

Kingsley is part of a group of prominent Canadians who are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get on with changing the way people choose their government.

The 26-member group includes artist Robert Bateman, singer-songwriter Neil Young and former Harper government strategist Guy Giorno.

Kingsley wants the government to get serious about the plan for so-called proportional representation, the system that was recommended amid much controversy by a special Commons committee last month.

With just 34 months before the next general election, Kingsley says newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karen Gould should bring forward a bill by May.

Trudeau promised during the last election campaign that the 2015 vote would be the last held under first-past-the-post, although he has since shown signs of backing away from that commitment.

Since December, the government has been encouraging Canadians to take part in an online survey about how best to change the electoral system.