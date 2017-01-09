PM Trudeau plans cabinet shuffle, impacting at least six ministers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference with his cabinet after they were sworn-in at Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General David Johnston, in Ottawa Wednesday, November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 3:39PM EST
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to give his year-old cabinet a facelift on Tuesday.
Sources tell The Canadian Press that the shuffle will involve at least six people.
Those expected to be moved include International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is considered likely to replace Stephane Dion at Foreign Affairs.
Also believed in the mix are Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu, seen as a strong performer, and Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef -- widely criticized for her handling of Trudeau's promise to reform Canada's voting system.
Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk is also expected to be moved.
Sources, speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to disclose details publicly, expect at least one new face in cabinet: Francois-Philippe Champagne, currently parliamentary secretary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
