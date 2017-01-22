NDP's Charlie Angus launches website asking 'should I run?' for leadership
NDP MP Charlie Angus asks a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Monday, Oct.3, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 5:49PM EST
OTTAWA - Veteran Ontario New Democrat MP Charlie Angus says he has moved into the second phase of his possible campaign to lead his party.
Angus, who launched a new website Sunday, says he is trying to build a national team of volunteers and collect donations after spending weeks reaching out to family, colleagues, constituents and supporters.
He says the "unnerving" inauguration of President Donald Trump speaks to why it is necessary to build a national political movement in Canada that offers a positive reason to get involved.
So far, the lengthy race to replace Tom Mulcair in October remains wide open.
B.C. MP Peter Julian is the only person to formally register with Elections Canada but he says he has yet to make a decision about the race.
Other possible contenders include Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
