

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Civil libertarians and Muslim groups say minorities will face more border hassles under planned new procedures for preclearing travellers to enter the United States.

Under preclearance, travellers don't have to pass through customs in the U.S. because they've already done so before departing Canada.

Currently, passengers flying to American cities through eight major Canadian airports can be precleared there by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The Senate is studying legislation that would expand preclearance operations, with the aim of speeding the flow of people and goods across the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's better to be cleared for entry into the United States while in Canada, because travellers are protected under the Canadian charter of rights, as opposed to American laws.

Under provisions of the bill, travellers would be allowed to withdraw from preclearance, but a U.S. officer could ask a traveller to identify themselves or pose questions about the reason for withdrawing.