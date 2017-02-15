MPs will start the formal debate today on a non-binding motion to condemn Islamophobia and systemic racism that's created controversy over concerns about free speech.

Motion 103, which Liberal MP Iqra Khalid proposed last December, would "condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination" and ask a House committee to study how the government could reduce systemic racism, collect additional data for hate crimes reports, and report back to the House wiithin eight months.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims has called on MPs to vote in favour of Khalid’s motion, particularly in the wake of a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, which killed six people.

Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly is set to hold a press conference with Khalid about the motion after noon on Wednesday.

It's unusual for a cabinet minister to hold a press conference about a private member's motion, which by definition comes from an MP who isn't in cabinet.

Critics, including several Conservative leadership candidates, say the motion would limit free speech and that current hate crimes legislation is sufficient. Kellie Leitch, an Ontario MP who's running to lead the Conservatives, has started a petition against M-103. The petition, which collects signatories email addresses and postal codes along with their names, uses the heading "no religion should be singled out for special consideration."

Ontario MP Erin O'Toole, another Conservative leadership candidate, has said he's opposed to the motion as currently worded, and has proposed amendments. The National Post reported Wednesday that Khalid isn't open to amendments.

Ontario MP Michael Chong is the only Conservative leadership candidate who has so far voiced support for the motion.

In a statement Tuesday, Chong dismissed the idea that M-103 would limit Canadians' ability to denounce terrorism.

"That is not what the motion says. In denouncing Islamophobia, the motion is simply denouncing discrimination and prejudice against Muslims and people of the Islamic faith. Nothing more or less. Motion 103 will not prevent anyone from criticizing Islam or radical Islamic terrorists," Chong said.

He also took issue with the notion the motion singles out Canadian Muslims for "special treatment."

"This is not true. The House of Commons has long had a tradition of passing motions denouncing discrimination and hatred against particular groups, especially religious minorities. For example, in recent years the House of Commons has adopted similar motions regarding Jews (February 22, 2016), Yazidis (October 25, 2016) and Egyptian Coptic Christians (October 17, 2011)," he said.

The debate is set to begin around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. MPs could vote tonight or defer the vote.