Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna called out a longtime Conservative MP for the “sexist comment” in which he compared her to a Barbie doll.

Gerry Ritz, the former Minister of Agriculture, wrote “Has anyone told our climate Barbie!” Tuesday in response to another tweet that quoted a U.S. economist about the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The tweet was later deleted from his account, but not until after Twitter users – including McKenna -- called him out for the comment.

“Do you use that sexist language about your daughter, mother, sister?” McKenna tweeted late Tuesday evening.

“We need more women in politics,” she added. “Your sexist comments won't stop us.”

After McKenna’s Tweet, Ritz wrote on Twitter: “I apologize for the use of Barbie, it is not reflective of the role the Minister plays.”



Ritz, who represents the Saskatchewan riding of Battlefords—Lloydminster, announced his intention to resign in August.

I apologize for the use of Barbie, it is not reflective of the role the Minister plays — Gerry Ritz (@GerryRitzMP) September 20, 2017

Do you use that sexist language about your daughter, mother, sister? We need more women in politics. Your sexist comments won't stop us. https://t.co/WVMnm7EyEY — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) September 20, 2017

1, Ritz hasn't deleted tweet about Climate Barbie. It's been hours

2, if I were his smart blond colleagues, I'd wonder what he thought of me — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) September 20, 2017

Gerry Ritz:



Is a Canadian member of Parliament.



Just called our Environment Minister "Climate Barbie." https://t.co/W4qRbi1zyb — Andrew Symes (@FailedProtostar) September 20, 2017

Wow, that will encourage more women to consider a career in politics. This is what we still have to deal with? #shameful #cdnpoli #its2017 — Sherry Romanado (@SherryRomanado) September 20, 2017