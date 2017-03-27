Canadians should be able to smoke marijuana legally by July 1, 2018, a government source has confirmed.

The federal government intends to introduce legislation by April 20 to legalize pot, with the intention of the law being in place by Canada Day next year.

The Liberals promised during the election to legalize marijuana. The planned legislation follows a detailed report prepared by a task force led by former justice minister Anne McLellan.

In its report released last fall, the task force made 80 recommendations, including letting Canadians as young as 18 purchase pot legally, though it recommends letting the provinces determine whether to harmonize the minimum age for pot purchases with the legal age to purchase alcohol. It also recommended allowing storefront and mail-order sales, as well as a four-plant-per-person growing limit.

The report also recommended strict advertising limits, similar to those in place for tobacco, and a public education campaign about the risks of marijuana, as well as how to lower the risks associated with it.

Medical marijuana is currently sold legally only through the mail to those with prescriptions.

The Liberals have said they want to impose strict laws to keep marijuana away from young Canadians and take away revenue from illegal pot sales from organized crime.

The NDP has criticized the government for the delay in introducing the legislation, allowing marijuana users to continue to be arrested for possession despite the pending legalization. The government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Liberal MP Bill Blair, the former Toronto police chief who is the government's lead official on the controversial file, have emphasized that buying pot continues to be illegal until the legislation comes into force.

Blair told CTV's Power Play last December that decriminalization ahead of full legalization would only help organized crime.

"Decriminalization doesn’t achieve any of the public purpose aims of reducing the social or health harms of marijuana use," the Scarborough-Southwest Liberal MP said. "It makes it easier for kids to access. It facilitates the criminal market."