LIVE BLOG: Conservative leadership race down to the wire
Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday April 26, 2017. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 7:00AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 12:14PM EDT
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its new leader this weekend and CTV News will have complete coverage of the event.
- Scroll down or click here to follow our live blog
The party’s leadership event begins Friday at the Toronto Congress Centre. All 13 candidates are expected to give their final speeches of the year-long race. The leadership search will culminate on May 27 when a winner is announced.
A CTV News special, led by Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, will offer full coverage of the event Friday from 18:30 to 21:45 p.m. ET, and again on Saturday from 16:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (approx.).
The specials will air on CTV News Channel and will be live streamed on CTVNews.ca.
CTV News will also provide updates from the ground on social media. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (search for username CTVNews) for behind-the-scenes pictures, interviews and videos from the convention.
For up-to-date information from the scene, follow our live blog from CTV News producers and reporters at the scene below.
Reading on an app? Tap here for full experience.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Job 1 for next Tory leader: reuniting party after marathon leadership race
- LIVE BLOG: Conservative leadership race down to the wire
- Match these Conservative leadership hopefuls with their ideal dinner party
- Ottawa runs $12.8B deficit in 16-17, putting them close to target
- Ottawa appoints zero-emission vehicles advisory group