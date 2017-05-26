

The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its new leader this weekend and CTV News will have complete coverage of the event.

The party’s leadership event begins Friday at the Toronto Congress Centre. All 13 candidates are expected to give their final speeches of the year-long race. The leadership search will culminate on May 27 when a winner is announced.

A CTV News special, led by Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, will offer full coverage of the event Friday from 18:30 to 21:45 p.m. ET, and again on Saturday from 16:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (approx.).

The specials will air on CTV News Channel and will be live streamed on CTVNews.ca.

