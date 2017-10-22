OTTAWA -- Health groups joined forces today with the Conservative opposition to accuse the Liberal government of trying to raise tax revenue on the backs of vulnerable diabetics.

Diabetes Canada was among the groups that joined Conservative politicians to publicly denounce what they say is a clawback of a long-standing disability tax credit to help them manage their disease.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says it is one more example of a Liberal government unfairly targeting hardworking middle class people it claims to support.

Kimberley Hanson of Diabetes Canada says thousands of claimants who had previously been given the $1,500 annual benefit have been rejected in recent months, while government officials have for the most part rebuffed their concerns.

The latest controversy comes after the Liberals were forced to reset proposed tax measures after weeks of vocal opposition from small business owners, doctors, farmers and backbench Liberal MPs.

The Canada Revenue Agency was also recently forced to withdraw a notice that targeted employee discounts after it caused an uproar.