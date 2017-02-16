

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - A last-ditch attempt to get Jason Kenney kicked out of the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race has failed.

Party president Katherine O'Neill has ruled a bid by another board member to call an emergency meeting on the issue is out of order.

O'Neill says the next meeting of the board will proceed as scheduled on March 19, after the new leader is picked at a delegated convention in Calgary.

This was the second time a party member has tried to get Kenney expelled from the race based on his promise to try to join forces with the Wildrose party should he win.

The committee running the race has already ruled that Kenney's plan doesn't violate rules that prevent candidates from doing anything that harms the party or its brand.

O'Neill has stressed that the members need to decide the future of the party and will have their say on March 18.