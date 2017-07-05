OTTAWA -- A lawyer for Omar Khadr says he's upset and disappointed somebody went public with the details of their mediation with the federal government.

John Phillips wouldn't confirm any of the details of the mediation talks or the details of the reported $10.5 million settlement offer, but said it wasn't anyone from Khadr's team who spoke to the media about it.

"I'm upset," he said in a brief interview with CTV's Kevin Gallagher.

"It's inappropriate that the information was leaked to the press."

Khadr is suing the federal government for $20 million following his nearly 10-year detention in Guantanamo Bay. He first launched the suit in 2004. Publicly available records show Khadr's team and federal government lawyers met in Ottawa a few weeks ago for mediation.

"I'm disappointed that any discussions about the mediation process regarding Mr. Khadr have been discussed outside of a confidential setting," Phillips said.

Khadr was convicted of several terror offences in an American military court after pleading guilty to throwing a grenade that killed Sgt. Christopher Speer during a firefight in Afghanistan. He was 15 at the time.

Advocates say Khadr was a child soldier and should have been treated as one.

The military court sentenced him to eight years plus time served. He was eventually transferred into Canadian custody and is out on bail pending an appeal of his guilty verdict. Khadr says his confession was made under duress.

The Supreme Court of Canada found Canadian government officials complicit in Khadr's mistreatment in Guantanamo.

Speer's widow won a U.S. court ruling against Khadr, awarding her US $134.2 million in 2015.

She's since filed an application for an injunction so any money awarded to Khadr will go to her and Sgt. Layne Morris, who was blinded by the same grenade. She's also asking the court to make the U.S. court's award enforceable in Canada.

Phillips wouldn't comment on the application for an injunction.

Don Winder, a lawyer for Tabitha Speer, declined to comment on the application or the reported settlement.