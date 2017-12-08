

CTVNews.ca Staff





An acclaimed architect responded to an offhand joke Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made about her wardrobe during a high-profile speech, saying she’s dealt with “much worse” but felt compelled to speak up.

“I want to thank Johanna for dressing up,” Pallister said on Thursday before commencing his annual State of the Province address in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. “I want to thank her for those heels. I notice they are a foot high.”

Pallister was referring to Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce chair and award-winning architect Johanna Hurme.

“It is a humbling experience to come to you today,” Pallister continued, “not just in this condition, but having Johanna cut my meat for me meant a lot to me.” (The premier’s arm is still healing after a recent hiking injury.)

In a statement, Hume said that she doesn’t think the premier had any ill intentions, and that it’s hardly the worst situation she’s handled in her career.

"The unfortunate reality is that I would not be in the position that I am in today, as an architect and as a business owner, should I not have dealt with much worse situations than this in the past," she wrote.

Since the comment received so much national attention, Hume said it was important to have her voice heard. Before Pallister’s speech, Hume had just finished a presentation of her own.

"And while I believe the premier was attempting to acknowledge my presence in the room, he unfortunately chose to do so, not based on my work or content of that presentation, but rather make a joke about the fact I was wearing tall shoes," she said.

"This, combined with the fact that the event took place in front of nearly 1,200 business leaders of our province, does require it to be called out and addressed."

Hume said she’s since spoke to Pallister on the phone, and he expressed regret over the situation.

Pallister released his own statement following the incident, saying that he has “the greatest regard and respect” for Hurme and that he “meant no offense of any kind.”

“Given my tall stature, I am particularly aware of my height and often make light hearted comments about being taller than the people around me,” Pallister said. “I made an awkward reference to Johanna’s high heels in that context. I can see how they could be easily misconstrued.”

Pallister’s comments led to swift condemnation from the province’s official opposition.

“It's disappointing to hear those comments from the premier,” NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine said in a statement released Thursday. “To imagine that he would make such a public statement on someone’s appearance and their body, and then follow it up by thanking her for cutting his meat for him is highly inappropriate. He should know better, and he should apologize to everyone."

With files from CTV Winnipeg