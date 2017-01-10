

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA -- In a cabinet shuffle on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland to foreign affairs, but she will keep all the Canada-U.S. files, including NAFTA.

CTV's Ottawa bureau chief Joyce Napier has confirmed Francois-Philippe Champagne will replace Freeland in trade, while soon-to-be former foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion has been offered the ambassadorship in France or Germany. It's not known yet which one he'll take, if any.

Immigration Minister John McCallum is also getting a diplomatic appointment, taking on a challenging envoy role in China.

Labour Minister Maryanne Mihychuk is leaving cabinet and will be replaced by Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu. Hajdu will be replaced by current Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef.

The new immigration minister is Ahmed Hussen.

Ontario MP Karina Gould will become democratic institutions minister.

The decision to move Dion isn't personality-driven, a source told CTV News. Dion has asked for several days to consider which posting he'd like; however, whichever role he takes, he's expected to be considered the ambassador to Europe.

McCallum and Dion are expected to resign as MPs in order to become ambassadors.

Trudeau praises Dion, McCallum

The ambassador to China is a role normally filled by a career diplomat. David Mulroney, a top civil servant at what is now Global Affairs Canada and former adviser to the prime minister, held the position from 2009 to 2012, followed by Guy St-Jacques, another career diplomat. The role has been vacant since October.

It can be difficult to fill the role: the delicate relationship and need to balance both human rights and trade interests takes an experienced hand, while the need to speak Mandarin and the drawbacks to living in Beijing, like heavy pollution, limit the posting's appeal, according to a diplomatic source.

Canada's current ambassador to France, Lawrence Cannon, is a former Conservative foreign affairs minister. He's been Canada's envoy to France since 2012, while postings are generally for three years.

Patty Hajdu was first elected in 2015, after serving as executive director to the largest homeless shelter in northwestern Ontario. She's known around Parliament Hill for being likeable and is very effective in cabinet, the source told CTV News. Her move signifies the government's intention to make changes for women, including adding support systems so fewer have to leave the workforce when they have children.

Two of the new additions are lower profile than their cabinet colleagues. Hussen has an intimate knowledge of the refugee system, having come to Canada from Somalia as one. Since he arrived at age 16, he became a lawyer and co-founded the Regent Park Community Council, helping to secure funding for its revitalization, according to his biography.

Gould has experience in international development, and the source said the government has been impressed with her work ethic and background.

In a news release, Trudeau said Dion has served his country "with integrity and a fierce love of Canada" for 21 years.

"I, and all Canadians, owe him a deep debt of gratititude," Trudeau said in the release.

"I know I will be able to continue to count on his wisdom and his tireless service."

'Politics is not the only way to serve'

McCallum has had a distinguished career in the public service, Trudeau said.

"The Canada-China relationship will be well-served by such a strong presence from our government."

In a statement, Dion wished Freeland luck in her new role.

"For one year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave me the honour of being his minister of foreign affairs. As is his privilege, he has just entrusted this great responsibility to another person," Dion said.

The MP for Montreal's Saint-Laurent -- Cartiervile riding said he never planned to spend so much time in politics. He had seen it as "a brief parenthesis in my life," he said.

Dion referred in his statement to his commitment to the environment and the fight against climate change.

"It has been, in fact, an incredible adventure.... I emerge full of energy...renewable! But politics is not the only way to serve one’s country. Fortunately!"