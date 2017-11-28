OTTAWA – Ahead of today’s historic apology, the federal government has tabled a bill to expunge “unjust” convictions from the criminal records of Canadians who were charged for having consensual same sex relationships.

The bill provides for the permanent destruction of records of convictions involving consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners. For deceased people, the family can apply for the expungement.

Under Bill C-66 applicants will need to provide evidence that their conviction was regarding consensual activity related to charges of gross indecency, buggery, and anal intercourse.

The bill, “An Act to establish a procedure for expunging certain historically unjust convictions,” makes no mention of compensation or redress.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make an historic apology in the House of Commons to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirited people Canadians who were persecuted by the government.

Between the 1950s and 1990s, the Canadian government interrogated and fired or demoted thousands of members of the military, RCMP, and public service for their sexual orientation. Before the law changed in 1969, thousands of Canadians were convicted for same-sex acts, which were illegal.

Sources say the federal government will be offering up to $145 million in compensation for former federal workers and military members who had their careers destroyed as part of what’s been come to known as the “gay purge.”

