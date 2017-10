The Canadian Press





The federal government has committed $800,000 to help First Nations in Manitoba address the number of aboriginal children in care.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says the money is to help expand the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs family advocate's office.

The goal is to implement community solutions to address the high number of seizures of Indigenous children.

Manitoba has among the highest number of children in care in Canada -- most of them aboriginal.

Statistics in 2015 showed the province was seizing an average of one newborn baby each day.

Family advocate Cora Morgan says the current system has failed Indigenous children.