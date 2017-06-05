Despite single seat, new Alberta Liberal leader David Khan promises to rebuild party
David Khan is congratulated by supporters after being selected as the leader of the Alberta Liberal Party. (CTV Calgary)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 5:27PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 6:00PM EDT
EDMONTON -- The new leader of Alberta's Liberals says he's ready to rebuild a party that has fallen to just one seat in the legislature.
David Khan said Monday he will focus on everything from fundraising to building up constituencies to ensure the Liberals can field a full slate of 87 candidates in the next election.
"There's lots of work that I have to do," Khan said at the legislature. "I'll be all over the province."
Khan, 42, practises law in Calgary and has worked as the party's executive vice-president.
He defeated rival Kerry Cundal on Sunday when he took almost 55 per cent of the vote.
Khan may have to wait until the next election to win a seat in the legislature. Former Liberal leader David Swann plans to finish out this term representing Calgary Mountain-View.
Swann will steer the day-to-day work that occurs in the legislature.
Khan said a lot of Albertans remain small-l liberals, but he added that the party has not done a good job communicating its message and needs to reconnect with them.
