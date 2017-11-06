

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former prime minister Jean Chretien says reports linking him to a bank account in an offshore tax haven are false.

Indeed, he says he's never held a bank account outside Canada.

Chretien's name popped up in a massive leak of offshore financial records, dubbed the Paradise Papers.

Among the leaked records is a register of investors in Madagascar Oil, which lists Chretien as having received 100,000 stock options.

Chretien says Madagascar Oil was a client of Heenan Blaikie, a now-defunct Canadian law firm.

As a lawyer with the firm, Chretien said he did some work for Madagascar Oil but all fees were billed by and paid to the law firm itself.

Here is the text of Chretien's statement dated Nov. 5, 2017:

"Any news report that suggests I have or ever had or was associated in any way with any offshore account is false. While as a lawyer for Heenan Blaikie I did some work for Madagascar Oil as a client of the law firm, all fees were billed by the law firm and went to the law firm. I never received any share options and I never had a bank account outside Canada."