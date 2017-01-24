

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched an impassioned defence for balancing the environment and economy at a raucous town hall in the heart of oil country.

A man wearing a shirt with "I Love Oil Sands" written on it and a hat emblazoned with U.S. President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan took Trudeau to task for earlier oilsands comments.

At a town hall in Ontario earlier this month, Trudeau was criticized for saying the oilsands would need to be phased out eventually and at the close of a Calgary cabinet retreat earlier Tuesday, he said he misspoke.

The questioner at the Calgary town hall accused the prime minister of making inconsistent statements depending on whether he was in eastern or western Canada and asked whether he was confused or a liar.

Trudeau said even former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper recognized the world would have to get off fossil fuels eventually.

He asked the crowd of more than 1,700 to put up their hands if they think climate change is real and virtually everyone did.