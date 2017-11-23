OTTAWA –Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed at a Scarborough shopping mall while campaigning with a byelection candidate, forcing his protective detail to usher him away.

Just after stepping into the Bridlewood Mall alongside Jean Yip, the federal Liberal candidate in Scarborough-Agincourt Wednesday night, a crush of people pushed to get close to Trudeau. In just minutes his security turned him around and whisked him back to his motorcade.

When asked about the incident and whether security would be changed for future campaign stops, the Prime Minister’s Office said it doesn’t comment on matters relating to the prime minister’s security, and pointed further questions about the event to the Liberal party.

Liberal party spokesperson Braeden Caley told CTV News that the crowd of “well over six hundred people far exceeded all expectations for Mr. Trudeau's drop-in visit” resulting in his time there being cut short.

Caley said safety for the families and children at the event is the party’s “top priority.”

“The large numbers that turned out yesterday just meant there was a need for added precautions,” he said.

Yip is running to fill the seat vacated when her husband, Arnold Chan, died in September. After receiving her own jostling in the crowd, Yip did stay behind to speak with those who came out, the party said.